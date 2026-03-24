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IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's ice cream secret exposed by Jitesh

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 24, 2026 12:31 IST

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Jitesh Sharma offers a unique perspective on young cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, revealing the balance between his impressive cricketing talent and typical teenage habits as they prepare for IPL 2026.

Photograph: Courtesy, Kwality Walls

IMAGE: Jitesh Sharma reveals Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s sweet habit. Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/X

Key Points

  • Jitesh Sharma offers a rare peek into the world of young cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
  • Jitesh humorously mentions advising Sooryavanshi against eating ice cream at night.
  • The two cricketers spent time together during the India A tour at the Rising Stars Asia Cup in late 2025.

Jitesh Sharma didn’t hold back when speaking about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi but his words are not critical

In a candid chat with AB de Villiers ahead of the IPL 2026, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru wicketkeeper Jitesh, gave a rare peek into the teenager’s world and the carefree habits of a 14-year-old.

 

‘He’s not professional, that I can tell you,’ Jitesh said, half-joking. ‘Everyone’s trying to make him one, but I don’t think that’s going to happen anytime soon -- at least not off the field.’

He put things into perspective. ‘On the field, he’s switched on. But off it, he’s just a kid. I’m still telling him not to eat ice cream at night.’

Insights from India A Tour

It’s the kind of insight only a teammate can offer. The two spent time together during the India A tour at the Rising Stars Asia Cup in late 2025, where Jitesh got to see both sides of Sooryavanshi -- the raw talent and the carefree personality.

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