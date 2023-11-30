Will Stokes Be Fit For India Series?

IMAGE: Ben Stokes after knee surgery. Photograph: Ben Stokes/X

Ben Stokes has had knee surgery, the England Test captain revealed on X on Wednesday evening.

'In and out. Under the knife done. Rehab starts now,' Stokes tweeted.

Stokes came out of ODI retirement to participate in the World Cup 2023, where he played as a specialist batter as the knee issue prevented him from bowling.

Stokes will hope to be fit in time for England's Test tour of India scheduled for January.

England's next big assignment after that is the ICC T20 World Cup in June next and he will be expected to bring in the goods to help his team defend its title.

Stokes will miss IPL 2024 to manage his workload.