Dravid to coach team for South Africa tour?

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid's contract extension with the BCCI will be worked out in course of India's tour of South Africa, said a source. Photograph: BCCI/X

The BCCI is likely to offer another two-year contract to Rahul Dravid but, as of now, the governing body wants the head coach to guide the team during the tour of South Africa as the modalities are being worked on.

Dravid, under whose coaching India finished runners-up in both the World Test Championship (WTC) and the ODI World Cup, has had a good record in the past two years and many people in the BCCI believe that keeping him would allow the senior team to have continuity.

India will tour South Africa between December 10, 2023, and January 7, 2024 for three each T20Is, ODIs and two Test matches.

“The BCCI secretary Jay Shah has had discussions with Dravid during last week. Obviously, the fine prints of the new contract are yet to be worked out.

“But BCCI wants Dravid to go to South Africa with the Test team,” a senior BCCI office-bearer told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

So, will he be ready to go for one tour without signing the contract?

“The contract will be worked out but the Test series is important and even if he doesn't go for the T20I series in SA, he can join (the team) from the ODIs,” the source said.

In case of VVS Laxman, he might coach the team during the first phase of the series, also allowing him to have a first-hand measure of the ‘A' team.

“Laxman's hands are full with the NCA work plus there's another U-19 World Cup coming up. There's A team tour to South Africa.

“He is also involved in cricketing matters with regards to construction of a new NCA facility which is at full swing,” the source added.

Dravid, however, hasn't yet intimated his decision as he also has multiple offers to become Team Director/Team Mentor from IPL franchises which is hefty money with much lesser involvement.

However, he may also weigh in on the good work produced by his team which also involves batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and fielding coach T Dilip.

It would be interesting to see the nature of Dravid's tenure extension, whether it will be for a year keeping the next T20 World Cup in mind or till 2025 which covers the entire on-going WTC cycle and the Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan for now.