Willliamson Matches Kohli In Fewer Tests

IMAGE: Kane Williamson scored his 29th Test century on Day 2 of the opening Test against Bangladesh at the Sylhet international cricket stadium in Sylhet, November 29, 2023. Photograph: BLACKCAPS/X

New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson loves Test cricket. He is a delight to watch and on Wednesday he added another century to his spectacular Test career.

Williamson struck his 29th Test century against Bangladesh on Day 2 of the 1st Test in Sylhet, Bangladesh. In so doing he matched Virat Kohli, who also has scored 29 Test centuries.

Williamson reached 29 tons in 95 Tests (165 innings) while Kohli played 111 Tests (187) innings for his 29 centuries.

He is the first Kiwi batter to hit a fourth Test century in a row and the second New Zealand player after Andrew Jones to score a century in three consecutive Test innings.

At close of play on Day 2, the Kiwis were trailing the hosts by 44 runs.

Bangladesh were all out for 310 in their first innings on the morning of Day 2. New Zealand bowled out Bangladesh off the first ball of the day, with last man Shoriful Islam out LBW off Tim Southee.

In reply, New Zealand were off to a shaky start losing two early wickets. But Williamson held fort and hit a ton before being bowled for 104 by Taijul Islam.