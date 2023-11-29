'Kohli wants to achieve more for India'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli displays a signed jersey by Sachin Tendulkar ahead of the World Cup 2023 final on November 19, 2023. Photograph: ICC World Cup/X

Sachin Tendulkar believes Virat Kohli has a lot of runs left in him.

Kohli broke the batting maestro's record for most ODI centuries during the World Cup 2023 semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, becoming the first-ever batter to hit 50 ODI centuries.

'I am so pleased he has been able to do that,' Tendulkar stated in a video recorded by ESPNCricinfo. 'I am sure that the journey has not stopped. There is a lot of cricket left in him, a lot of runs left in him.'

'A lot of hunger and desire to achieve more for the country. I am happy that the record continues to stay with India. I have always said that the record belongs to India and it has stayed with India,' Tendulkar, whom Kohli hoisted on his shoulder after India won the 2011 World Cup, added.

Kohli was the leading run-scorer in World Cup 2023, scoring 765 runs, at an average of 95.62 in 11 matches. With three centuries and six fifties, with a best of 117, Kohli owned the opposition during the World Cup.

Kohli's run tally surpassed Tendulkar's 673 runs scored in the 2003 World Cup. He also surpassed Sachin to register the most fifty-plus scores in a single World Cup.