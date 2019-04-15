Will Rohit or Virat smile tonight?

April 15, 2019 10:37 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 31 in IPL 12: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma with his Royal Challengers Bangalore counterpart Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

6:1 Mumbai Indians' win-loss record against the Royal Challengers Bangalore since 2016.

9.75 Virat Kohli's batting average against Mitchell McClenaghan in the IPL.

McClenaghan has dismissed Virat four times in 40 balls while conceding only 39 runs.

33 Number of sixes hit by Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen in IPL 2019, the fewest by any side.

47.91 Percentage of Royal Challengers Bangalore's runs in IPL 2019, which have come from Virat Kohli and A B de Villiers.

78.40 Virat Kohli's batting average at the Wankhede in IPL matches.

In 9 innings he has aggregated 392 runs at an average of 78.40 with three fifties.

100 Hardik Pandya needs 4 wickets to complete his century of wickets in T20 cricket.

8,000 Rohit Sharma will become the third Indian batsman after Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli to aggregate 8,000 runs in T20 cricket if he scores 40 tonight.