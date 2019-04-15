Turning Point: Imran Tahir's 4/27

April 15, 2019 08:24 IST

IMAGE: Imran Tahir celebrates in the way only he can. Photograph: BCCI

Imran Tahir continues to be the go-to man for Chennai Super Kings Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

On Sunday, April 14, Tahir's four-for restricted KKR to 161 after Chris Lynn's 82 threatened to take the hosts over 180.

The South African spinner had an evening to remember as he produced a career best IPL spell which helped his team win by 5 wickets.

Tahir was introduced in the 9th over and started his spell giving away just 4 runs.

In the 11th over, Nitish Rana fell to Tahir, Faf du Plessis taking the first of four catches on Sunday afternoon at long on.

A couple of balls later, Robin Uthappa followed as he smashed the ball to long-off. Du Plessis running in took a splendid catch.

The hosts then recovered and were 121/3 after 14 overs.

Dhoni then turned to Tahir who gave CSK another double delight.

First, Lynn slog-swept a flat delivery to deep square leg where Shardul Thakur took a good catch. Danger man Lynn walked off scoring 82 off 51.

In came danger man Andre Russell.

The big hitting Jamaican started with 4 and 6, went for another big hit, only to find substitute Dhruv Shorey at long-on.

Tahir finished his spell with another quiet over and returned with figures of 4/27.

KKR scored just 19 in the last 4 overs.

The 40 year old was the architect of yet another typical CSK choke. The Tahir juggernaut continues to roll along.