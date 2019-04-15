PIX: Preity catches up with 'awesome' Kohli

April 15, 2019 08:50 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with Preity Zinta. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers finally snapped their six-match losing streak with a eight-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab, in Mohali, on Saturday.

After the match, Kings XI co-owner Preity Zinta caught up with RCB captain Virat Kohli.

Earlier, Preity performed the bhangra (dance) to enthral the home fans in Mohali.

The Bollywood star described Kohli as 'awesome' when replying to a fan's question on Twitter.

Preity's Kings XI have had a mixed tournament so far. They have finished on the losing side in their last two games, to slip to fifth in the standings with four wins from eight games.