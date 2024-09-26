News
Will Pant Bowl In Kanpur?

Will Pant Bowl In Kanpur?

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 26, 2024 18:13 IST
Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant shows off his spin bowling skills in the nets. Photograph and video: BCCI/X
 

Team India is set to surprise fans with a unique addition to their bowling line-up for the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur.

While many anticipate the return of Kuldeep Yadav or Axar Patel, it seems the unexpected choice may be Rishabh Pant. :)

Ahead of the game, the BCCI teased the possibility of Pant taking the ball, showing him bowling in the nets to Shubman Gill.

 

As Pant began bowling to Gill, even managing to deceive the experienced batter, his excitement was evident. With a touch of playful banter, Pant exclaimed, 'Look at the way I beat you!'

This isn't entirely out of the blue, as Pant recently bowled an over in the Delhi Premier League.

REDIFF CRICKET
Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

