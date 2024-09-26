Why Team India doesn't have a vice captain?

IMAGE: India’s cricket team doesn’t have a second in command, and their coach thinks they’re good that way. Photograph: BCCI

India's cricket team boasts a wealth of talent, with numerous players capable of taking on leadership roles. The Indian team doesn't have a designated vice-captain and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar said it does not need one.

"You've got a lot of captains, ideal captains in this team. The thought process of these youngsters is of a senior player. ..and with the likes of Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma in the dressing room, it just speeds up that process wherein you're learning a lot faster. "

The Indian team's fielding is world class and an example of that was Yashasvi Jaiswal plucking a one-handed catch to dismiss Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan off Jasprit Bumrah at gully in the second innings in Chennai.

Nayar said they are not doing anything special but a general awareness about fitness has changed the game.

"We haven't introduced much. Overall, right from when Virat took over, the emphasis on fitness has directly resulted in better fielders. If you look at Indian cricket on the whole or even the IPL or domestic cricket, you will see a growth in fielding."

"And I always believe that fielding is directly proportionate to your fitness. If you are fit enough, if you can move, if you are agile, you will be able to be in position."

"A lot of domestic cricketers and cricketers in general have emphasized on being fitter and I think that has directly resulted in a much fitter, faster and agile Indian team."

When asked if India expect Bangladeshi spinners to be more in the game compared to Chennai, Nayar added: "I'm not one for expectations. I've always believed expectation is the mother of all s***-ups. For me, it's just about going there and seeing what happens on that particular day.”

"When there is weather around, you're always very careful. So you don't want to go in expecting the ball's going to turn too much or the ball's going to sink. I just feel we like to take it as it comes," he added.