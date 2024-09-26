Team India Hits The Ground Running

SEE: Team India hit the nets ahead of the 2nd Test in Kanpur. Video: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

The opening Test in the pocket, the Indian cricket team will look to sweep the series when they face Bangladesh in the second Test in Kanpur, starting Friday, September 27, 2024.

Riding on their series win against Pakistan, Bangladesh were expected to put on a fight against India in the first Test, but the visitors crumbled under India's all-round showing in Chennai last week.

As the hosts look to continue their match-winning streak in Kanpur, Rohit Sharma and Co started their grind in the nets.

'Kanpur #TeamIndia hit the ground running ahead of the 2nd #INDvBAN Test @IDFCFIRSTBank,' BCCI captioned a video on its X handle.

Virat Kohli was seen smashing a few over the nets and Rohit was happy to watch the ball and defend.

While Jasprit Bumrah bowled, Gujarat's spin twins Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel shared some joke.

Kuldeep Yadav, who is likely to play, was also seen giving the ball a tweak.