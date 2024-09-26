News
Rain could play spoilsport in Kanpur Test

Rain could play spoilsport in Kanpur Test

Source: PTI
September 26, 2024 14:21 IST
Gautam Gambhir with Abhishek Nayar

IMAGE: The Indian cricket team will look to sweep the series when they face Bangladesh in the second Test in Kanpur, starting Friday. Photograph: Abhishek Nayar/Instagram

India remain undecided on playing three spinners in second Test against Bangladesh with assistant coach Abhishek Nayar saying that the nature of the pitch and overhead conditions on the morning of the match will influence the decision-making.

 

Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association has prepared two pitches for the game beginning in Kanpur on Thursday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Gautam Gambhir had a look at the two pitches during the optional training session on the eve of the match at Green Park Stadium.

Rain is predicted on the opening day as well as day three. India had played two spinners and three pacers in Chennai.

Abhishek Nayar with Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Assistant coach Abhishek Nayar indicated that the pitch conditions and overhead environment on the morning of the match would play a significant role in their decision-making process. Photograph:  Abhishek Nayar/Instagram

If India opt to play three spinners in Kanpur, the extra spinner could be either Axar Patel or Kuldeep Yadav. Asked if Kuldeep will get to play at home, Nayar was non-committal.

"To be honest, I don't know which surface we are going to play on yet. Both the pitches look pretty good. Kanpur is often known to have good pitches. I am not sure about the bounce yet," Nayar said during the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

"With the conditions and the forecast, it is going to be interesting, when we turn up in the morning, how the conditions are. A lot will depend on that because as you know in Test wicket, conditions can be a huge factor in how the pitch plays."

"It is too early for us to judge and decide or have any sort of thought process on the pitch or the conditions. But we are hoping we come in tomorrow to a sunny day and not an overcast Kanpur," he said adding that all the players are available, fit and ready to go.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

