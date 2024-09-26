News
Home  » Cricket » Can Gambhir turn KL Rahul's Test career around?

Can Gambhir turn KL Rahul's Test career around?

Source: PTI
September 26, 2024 14:57 IST
KL Rahul

IMAGE: KL Rahul has delivered standout performances, especially in South Africa. Photograph:  BCCI

KL Rahul has struggled to cement his place in India's Test side despite playing 51 matches and scoring 2,901 runs at an average of 34.12.

Known for his versatility across formats, Rahul has shown flashes of brilliance, such as his exceptional performances in South Africa.

 

However, inconsistency has been his Achilles' heel in the longest format.

With Gautam Gambhir now part of the setup, there is renewed hope for a turnaround in Rahul's Test career. Gambhir's belief in Rahul's abilities, combined with his guidance, could help unlock his true potential and bring the expected consistency.

"Sometimes it is just direction and I feel KL is someone who understands his game very well. In South Africa, he played tremendous knocks. We are very hopeful... the kind of combination that Gautam has had and I have had with him that hopefully we can have a turnaround in KL as well,” assistant coach Abhishek Nayar said.

"These things sometimes take time. But I feel the way he is batting, even in the last game, I know we did not end up giving him much of a shot in the second innings. And I am pretty sure going forward you will see the expectations and the performances that you have from him. "

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

