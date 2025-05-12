HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Will miss you Cheeks'

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
May 12, 2025 14:20 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: The cricketing fraternity on Monday paid glowing tributes to India's batting talisman Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

In a stunning development just days before India’s Test squad for the England tour was to be finalised, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from the longest format on Monday, May 12 — drawing the curtain on one of the most iconic red-ball careers in Indian cricket history.

 

The decision marks a symbolic end of an era, coming close on the heels of Rohit Sharma’s own Test exit and leaving India without its two most experienced batters for the challenging five-match series in England.

Leading the outpouring of tributes was India head coach and former teammate Gautam Gambhir, who posted a rare, heartfelt message, 'A man with a lion’s passion! Will miss you, cheeks.'

The two had briefly reunited during the 2024–25 season — a final chapter that now stands as Kohli’s farewell in whites.

However, Kohli’s timing hasn’t gone unquestioned. Former India pacer Madan Lal voiced concern, suggesting the 35-year-old should have waited until after the England tour, hinting at potential disruption to India’s preparation and stability.

More blunt was former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who questioned the abruptness of the announcement. 'Why retired? @imVkohli,' Harbhajan posted on X, echoing the thoughts of many fans who were left stunned.

According to reports, Kohli had been mulling over the decision in recent days. The BCCI reportedly tried to persuade him to reconsider, but Kohli stood firm, choosing to walk away from the format he has long cherished.

REDIFF CRICKET Mumbai
