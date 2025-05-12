HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'We Weren't Ready': Cricket World Reacts as Kohli Quits Tests

'We Weren't Ready': Cricket World Reacts as Kohli Quits Tests

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 12, 2025 13:55 IST

x

'End of an era'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Thank you, Virat Kohli — for the runs, the roar, and the legacy. Photograph: RCB/X

The cricketing fraternity on Monday paid glowing tributes to India's batting talisman Virat Kohli on his retirement from the longest format after an illustrious 14-year-career.

The 36-year-old Kohli quit Test cricket after scoring 9230 runs from 123 matches with 30 hundreds at an average of 46.85. He will only play in ODIs now, having already retired from T20 Internationals last year.
"An era ends in Test cricket but the legacy will continue FOREVER!@imVkohli, the former Team India Captain retires from Test cricket," the BCCI said in a post on 'X'.

 

"His contributions to #TeamIndia will forever be cherished!" 

The ICC hailed Kohli as one of India's Test greats.

"One of India's Test greats calls time in the longest format. Whites off, crown intact. Virat Kohli bids goodbye to Test cricket, leaving behind an unmatched legacy," the ICC said.

Virat Kohli

Kohli's IPL team said it will miss their star player and former captain from the Test arena.

"The walk, Those shots, Those expressions, Those celebrations. We'll miss them all. We'll miss them all."

"The curtain falls on a monumental Test Era. But his legacy lives on, etched in time and carved in pride. Thank you, Virat Kohli, for the fire, the bravery, and the unmatched passion. You didn't just play this format, you elevated it."

His former team-mate Ajinkya Rahane wrote, "It's been a special journey sharing the field with you, @virat.kohli. So many great memories and partnerships together. Congratulations on an amazing Test career!"

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan described Kohli as "a true torchbearer of modern Indian Test cricket".

"Congratulations on a phenomenal Test career, Virat Kohli. As captain, you didn't just win matches, you changed mindsets. You made fitness, aggression, and pride in whites the new standard."

IPL franchise Delhi Capitals said "We weren't ready for this."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Virat Kohli Bids Farewell to Test Cricket
Virat Kohli Bids Farewell to Test Cricket
Kohli shares emotional Mother's Day tribute
Kohli shares emotional Mother's Day tribute
Even BCCI can't convince Kohli to stay in Tests
Even BCCI can't convince Kohli to stay in Tests
'Please don't retire, Indian team needs you'
'Please don't retire, Indian team needs you'
'Forever indebted': Kohli's emotional tribute to soldiers
'Forever indebted': Kohli's emotional tribute to soldiers

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 2

Kakdi Ki Sabji: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

17 Timeless India-Crafted Toys

VIDEOS

'Our job is to hit targets, not count body bags'4:36

'Our job is to hit targets, not count body bags'

Mortal remains of Subedar Major Pawan Kumar killed in Pak shelling reaches hometown2:36

Mortal remains of Subedar Major Pawan Kumar killed in Pak...

Vice Admiral AN Pramod issues stern naval warning to Pakistan2:10

Vice Admiral AN Pramod issues stern naval warning to...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD