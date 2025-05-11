Even BCCI can't convince Kohli to stay in Tests

IMAGE: Rajeev Shukla meets Virat Kohli for brief discussion. Photograph: BCCI

With Rohit Sharma already retiring from Test cricket, India’s red-ball setup faces a deeper crisis as Virat Kohli is now said to be adamant about walking away from the format, leaving the BCCI scrambling for a solution.

According to a report in the Times of India, Kohli has already communicated his intentions to the BCCI selection committee and remains unmoved despite multiple attempts to change his mind.

Kohli’s potential exit comes at a critical juncture for Indian cricket, especially after Rohit Sharma recently announced his retirement from Test cricket. The development has prompted BCCI to request Kohli to reconsider his decision, given his experience and stature, which could be vital for India's relatively inexperienced middle order.

However, the former India captain remains firm.

"Kohli had informed the selectors two weeks ago about his desire to quit Tests. They were trying to persuade him to play in the Test series against England. However, he is still firm on his stance. The final call will come close to the selection meeting next week," a source told Times of India.

To address the situation, a powerful figure in Indian cricket—reportedly someone with longstanding influence—has been asked to intervene and have a conversation with Kohli. But even that hasn’t prompted a change of heart from the 35-year-old, who has been one of the defining figures of Indian Test cricket over the last decade.

BCCI officials have also made it clear to Kohli how crucial his presence is as India prepares for a challenging tour of England. But the response so far suggests Kohli has mentally checked out of the longest format and is unlikely to feature unless there is a dramatic turnaround.

If Kohli sticks to his decision, the selectors will be left with the unenviable task of rebuilding India’s batting core for the England series—potentially without both Rohit and Kohli for the first time in years.