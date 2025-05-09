'Forever indebted': Kohli's emotional tribute to soldiers

IMAGE: Virat Kohli’s words brought both comfort to millions. Photograph: BCCI

With tensions mounting along the western border, former India captain Virat Kohli has emerged as a unifying voice in a nation gripped by uncertainty.

In the wake of Operation Sindoor—India’s strategic retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of innocent tourists—Kohli took to social media to honour the Indian Armed Forces with a message that quickly resonated across the country.

Amid reports of missile strikes, air raid alerts, and heightened military presence near the Line of Control and bordering Indian cities, Kohli’s words brought both comfort and clarity to millions. The national security situation also forced the suspension of IPL 2025, adding to the gravity of the moment.

Posting on Instagram, Kohli wrote, “We stand in solidarity with, and salute our armed forces for fiercely protecting our country in these difficult times. We are forever indebted to our heroes for their unwavering bravery and heartfelt gratitude for the sacrifices they and their families make for our great nation.”