'Please don't retire, Test cricket won't be same without you'

May 10, 2025 20:04 IST

Virat Kohli

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu penned an emotional note, and requested Virat Kohli not to retire from the Test format after the recent reports suggested that the modern-day legend had informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of his intentions of calling it a day.

Just two days after his long-time teammate Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Tests, reports flooded the internet on Saturday of Kohli's wish to retire from Test cricket.

This shocking development comes before India kickstart their ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign with a five Test tour of England, starting at Headingley from June 20 onwards.

 

"Virat Kohli please don't retire.. The Indian team needs you more than ever. You have so much more in the tank. Test cricket will not be the same without you walking out to battle it out for Team India.. Please reconsider," Rayudu wrote on X.

Virat Kohli

According to the reports, Virat has been having regular conversations with the Board over the past month or so.

If Virat indeed retires, it would mark the end of an illustrious 14-year career in the format, during which he has struck a staggering 9,230 runs in 123 Tests at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries. He is also India's most successful Test captain ever, having won 40 out of 68 Tests with the captaincy tag around his name.

