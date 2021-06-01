News
Will marriage change Pooran's IPL fortunes?

Will marriage change Pooran's IPL fortunes?

By Rediff Cricket
June 01, 2021 13:02 IST
Nicholas Pooran and his wife Alyssa Katheina Miguel

IMAGE: Alyssa Katherina Miguel and Nicholas Pooran. Photograph: Nicholas Pooran/Twitter
 

West Indian ODI and T20I cricketer Nicholas Pooran married childhood sweetheart Alyssa Katherina Miguel on Monday.

'Jesus has blessed me with many things in this life. None greater than having you in my life. Welcoming Mr and Mrs Pooran,' Nicholas tweeted.

The couple began dating in 2014 and Pooran popped the question in November 2020.

Usually a dependable T20 batsman, Pooran, who plays for Punjab Kings in the IPL, didn't have the best outing this season scoring just 28 runs in 6 matches, scoring 4 ducks.

Here's hoping marriage brings him a change of luck when he wields the bat on IPL's resumption in September in the UAE, shortly before the Trinadadian turns 26 on October 2.

Mr and Mrs Pooran

Rediff Cricket
