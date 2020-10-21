News
Why this West Indian's showing in IPL has impressed Tendulkar

Why this West Indian's showing in IPL has impressed Tendulkar

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
October 21, 2020 09:29 IST
Nicholas Pooran

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab's Nicholas Pooran hits out during the IPL match against Delhi Capitals, in Delhi, on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Kings XI Punjab's Nicholas Pooran has been in smashing form in the ongoing Indian Premier League and former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar has been impressed by the West Indian's clean striking abilities.

 

Pooran hit a brilliant 53 from 28 balls as Kings XI outclassed Delhi Capitals by five wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

Tendulkar praised Pooran for his clean hitting and said left-handed batsman's stance and backlift reminds him of South African cricketer JP Duminy

"Some power-packed shots played by @nicholas_47. What a clean striker of the ball he has been. His stance and backlift reminds me of @jpduminy21," Tendulkar tweeted.

With the win, Kings XI jumped to the fifth position in the points table with eight points from 10 matches, while Delhi Capitals are still top of the table with 14 points from 10 matches.

Kings XI will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
