Pooran, Punjab Kings donate to help India fight COVID

April 30, 2021 14:19 IST

IMAGE: Punjab Kings batsman Nicholas Pooran. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings batsman Nicholas Pooran will donate a portion of his IPL salary to help the Indian people as the country battles a severe second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Although many other countries are still being affected by the pandemic, the situation in India right now is particularly severe. I will do my part to bring awareness and financial assistance to this dire situation. #PrayForIndia," Pooran said on Twitter.



Punjab Kings also announced that they have pledged funds towards providing oxygen concentrators across the country.



"To help the fight against #COVID19 in India, #PBKS has pledged to provide oxygen concentrators with the help of @roundtableindia! We also request everyone to join in and help in whatever way possible because together, we can! #SaddaPunjab #Unite2FightCorona," the IPL franchise said on Twitter.



Rajasthan Royals, on Thursday, said it has raised Rs 7.5 crore to provide immediate support to people affected by the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India through its foundation.



Players along with the team owners and team management have come forward to raise funds and have been working along with the Rajasthan Royals' philanthropic arm Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF) in partnership with the British Asian Trust (BAT).



India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar donated Rs one crore to procure oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients in the country .



Delhi Capitals, along with its co-owners JSW and the GMR Group, also stepped in to support the city's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Together, the franchise and its patrons, the JSW Foundation and GMR Varalakshmi Foundation are offering financial support amounting to INR 1.5 crore to NCR-based NGOs the Hemkunt Foundation, and the Uday Foundation.



The donation will be used to procure essential medical supplies, ranging from oxygen cylinders and concentrators to COVID-19 wellness kits.