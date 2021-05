May 31, 2021 18:05 IST

Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Shikhar Dhawan has a lot of interests outside cricket -- dancing, cooking, playing the flute!

The opener revealed another facet when he recited a poem by Abrar Kashif on a Sunday.

'Sundays are for Shayaris! This one is one of my favourites from Abrar Kashifji,' Gabbar captioned the Instagram video.