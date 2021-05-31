Will foreign players be available for IPL 2021 in Sept-Oct?

Source:

May 31, 2021 13:39 IST

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals pace bowler Chris Morris. Photograph: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is likely to take a call around July on the availability of foreign players for the remainder of IPL 2021.



The remaining matches of the IPL, which was suspended earlier this month, will be completed in the United Arab Emirates in September and October.

Sources said the BCCI will discuss with the foreign boards and a decision will be taken around July on whether foreign players will be available or if replacement players could be brought in.



"The Board has decided to discuss the issue with all the foreign boards involved over the next few weeks and will also give them adequate time to discuss the matter internally and inform the BCCI on whether players can be made available for the resumption of the 14th edition of IPL in UAE in September. The Indian board will wait till around July before taking the next set of decisions on player availability," the source told ANI.



Asked to throw light on the process that will be followed if top foreign stars are not available for the completion of the league in UAE, the source stated: "Once the foreign boards come back on the matter of player availability, the BCCI will then discuss the matter with the franchises and make them aware of the scenario. In case some foreign players aren't available for the tournament, the franchise will be allowed to rope in a replacement in the same manner in which injury replacements are picked under normal circumstances."



During BCCI's Special General Meeting on Saturday, the office-bearers also informed the state associations that the Emirates Cricket Board has already given consent to playing host for the remainder of IPL 2021 in September-October.



"There have been talks with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and they are happy to host the remaining IPL in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi like last time. We will see how it works out as the BCCI is looking at a 25-day window and that is on," the source said.

There are reports that Kolkata Knight Riders pace bowler Pat Cummins won't return for the IPL in UAE.

"Cummins, despite a multi-million dollar IPL contract, has already said he will not return to the T20 tournament this season," a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, newspaper said.

Cricket Australia will have to factor in the workload and bio-bubble fatigue ahead of the T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in India in October-November.



ECB's Director of Cricket Ashley Giles has already said due to a busy international schedule from June onwards, the English players are unlikely to be available for the remainder of the tournament.