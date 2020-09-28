SEE: Pooran's superhuman lunge!

September 28, 2020 08:59 IST

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab's Nicholas Pooran lunges to catch the ball during the IPL mage against the Rajasthan Royals, in Sharjah, on Sunday. Photographs: BCCI/IPL

T20 cricket has taken the sport to another level -- be it batting, bowling or fielding!

At the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday, Kings XI Punjab's Nicholas Pooran caught everyone's attention with an unbelievable piece of fielding effort on the boundary during the IPL match against Rajasthan Royals.

Fielding at deep midwicket, Pooran came up with a superman-like lunge to save what would have been a certain six and keep it down to two runs -- saving four runs with his mindblowing effort.

Sanju Samson had pulled Murugan Ashwin's short ball over midwicket and it looked all set to go over the ropes till Pooran got into his act.

The West Indian flung himself over the ropes, and while being in the air fully out-stretched he managed to get his hands to the ball; before his body touched the ground he flicked the ball back inside the boundary.

What looked like a certain six fetched just two runs for Samson, leaving everyone watching stunned!

'I think this is not only the best fielding effort in T20 cricket, but also the best fielding effort we have ever seen in cricket,' exclaimed commentator Michael Slater.

Even Kings XI fielding coach Jonty Rhodes, the best fielder modern cricket has seen, was left mighty impressed.

Pooran turns 25 on Friday -- he shares his birthday with Gandhiji -- and the Trinidadian's lunge in Sharjah won't be forgotten for a long time.