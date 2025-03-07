HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Will Kohli, Rohit Retire After Champions Trophy Final?

By REDIFF CRICKET
Listen to Article
March 07, 2025 14:28 IST

'If they leave both T20Is and ODIs, only Tests will be left then. Will they go down that route?'

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Will the captain sign off in style? Photograph: BCCI/X
 

As anticipation builds for India's ICC Champions Trophy final clash against New Zealand in Dubai on March 9, the cricket world is abuzz with speculation surrounding the ODI futures of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has weighed in on the matter, suggesting that an ODI retirement for the two legends post-final would be understandable, though he remains uncertain about their intentions.

Following their retirement from T20Is after India's 2024 T20 World Cup victory, many believe a similar decision regarding ODIs could be imminent, regardless of the Champions Trophy outcome.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra addressed the swirling rumours, highlighting the complexities influencing their potential choices.

'It's entirely up to them. I will be very honest, it's not going to be easy. In 2025, Kohli's performance with the bat has been outstanding and Rohit's has been okay, okay. I won't say his performance is very good. He might change the scenario by scoring a hundred in the final,' Chopra stated, acknowledging the players' varying form in the lead-up to the final.

'Someone asked me whether they would retire. I said I don't know. Their retirement after winning the T20 World Cup seemed slightly logical and it was along expected lines.

'It wasn't shocking, but here if they leave both T20Is and ODIs, only Tests will be left then. Will they go down that route? Who knows.'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has been a standout performer in the Champions Trophy. Photograph: BCCI/X

'The (ODI) World Cup is still two years away, and two years is a long time. Two years is a longer time when you are not playing the T20 format as well, although, to be fair, many ODIs have been kept in the coming 12 months. So they will remain involved,' Chopra predicted.

At 36 and 37, Kohli and Rohit face the daunting task of committing to another three-year cycle, raising questions about their longevity and India's transition.

Whether the Champions Trophy final marks the culmination of their ODI careers remains uncertain, but their decision will undoubtedly have a profound impact on the future of Indian cricket.

