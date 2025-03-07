HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Should India Be Worried?

Should India Be Worried?

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 07, 2025 10:49 IST

x

The openers have not given India the start they were looking for, the bowlers have not taken wickets in the opening overs...

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Sunil Gavaskar pinpointed specific concerns. Photograph: BCCI/X

Despite India's dominant, unbeaten run to the Champions Trophy 2025 final, Sunil Gavaskar has identified key areas for improvement, stressing that perfection remains elusive.

While acknowledging the team's comprehensive victory over Australia in the semi-final and their flawless group stage performance, Gavaskar pinpointed specific concerns.

"When you look at the openers, they haven't really given the Indian team the kind of start that they had hoped for. That has not happened. So, clearly, I think there's a shortcoming over there," SMG, inarguably the finest Indian opening batsman of the 20th century, pointed out.

"Even with the new ball, you might want to take about 2 or 3 wickets in the first 10 overs. That's also not quite been happening. In the middle overs, we have not got wickets even though the runs have not been flowing," Sunny added.

"So those are areas that you get better in those areas, the better the chances of going on and winning the final," Gavaskar told the India Today television channel.

 

Gavaskar offered his unwavering support for India's current team composition, advocating for the continuation of their four-spinner strategy.

"I think it is going to be 4 spinners. It has to be. Why change now? Chakravarthy's inclusion, Kuldeep's inclusion has shown how effective they can be. And also, wicket-taking balls are the best dot balls in limited overs cricket or any format of the game. So they've been doing that, so there should be no change at all," he asserted.

In essence, Gavaskar acknowledged India's formidable performance but urged the team to address specific shortcomings to maximise their chances of winning the Champions Trophy.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Can India Win The Champions Trophy Final?
Can India Win The Champions Trophy Final?
How Our Batters Fared In ICC ODI Finals
How Our Batters Fared In ICC ODI Finals
India's secret weapon vs NZ in Champions Trophy final?
India's secret weapon vs NZ in Champions Trophy final?
Childhood coach defends Shami for not observing Roza
Childhood coach defends Shami for not observing Roza
The Finest Spinner Who Never Played For India
The Finest Spinner Who Never Played For India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

BEST of R D Burman, in Lata's Voice

webstory image 2

7 Everyday Indian Spices Good For Your Health

webstory image 3

10 Lovely Fauji Towns With A Retro Vibe

VIDEOS

Childhood coach defends Shami for not observing Roza1:09

Childhood coach defends Shami for not observing Roza

Modi enjoys beauty of snow-capped mountains in Mukhwa, Uttarakhand1:16

Modi enjoys beauty of snow-capped mountains in Mukhwa,...

UAE Ambassador to India hosts Ramadan Iftar Party in New Delhi2:27

UAE Ambassador to India hosts Ramadan Iftar Party in New...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD