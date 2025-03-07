How India's Batters Fared In ICC ODI Finals

IMAGE: Can Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma come up with match-winning knocks in Sunday's final against New Zealand? Photograph: BCCI

A confident India will target their third Champions Trophy title when they take on New Zealand in the final in Dubai on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

India's batting will once again be expected to deliver the goods in the big final with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer looking in good form.

Rohit has a poor record when it comes to finals of ICC ODI tournaments including the Champions Trophy and World Cup.

In the two Champions Trophy finals Rohit hsa played in 2013 and 2017, he has managed a total of just nine runs, while scoring 47 in the ODI World Cup final against Australia in November 2023.

Senior batter Virat Kohli also hasn't done much in the Champions Trophy finals he has played for a below-par tally of 48 runs in the two finals in 2013 and 2017.

Young guns Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer failed in their only appearance in an ICC final in 50-overs cricket -- in the 2023 World Cup title clash against Australia, with both departing for four runs each. They are yet to play in a final in the Champions Trophy, which is being held for the first time since 2017.

Among the other batters, Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel are yet to feature in the final of an ICC ODI event.

A look at Indian players' records in ICC ODI tournament finals:

Rohit Sharma Tournament Games Innings Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100 50 World Cup 1 1 47 47 47 151.61 0 0 Champions Trophy 2 2 9 9 4.50 52.94 0 0

Virat Kohli Tournament Games Innings Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100 50 World Cup 2 2 89 54 44.50 79.46 0 1 Champions Trophy 2 2 48 43 24.00 111.62 0 0

Shubman Gill Tournament Games Innings Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100 50 World Cup 1 1 4 4 4.00 57.14 0 0 Champions Trophy - - - - - - - -

Shreyas Iyer Tournament Games Innings Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100 50 World Cup 1 1 4 4 4.00 133.33 0 0 Champions Trophy - - - - - - - -

K L Rahul Tournament Games Innings Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100 50 World Cup 1 1 66 66 66.00 61.68 0 1 Champions Trophy - - - - - - - -

Hardik Pandya Tournament Games Innings Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100 50 World Cup - - - - - - - - Champions Trophy 1 1 76 76 76.00 176.74 0 1