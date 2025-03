IMAGE: Umpire Richard Illingworth. ICC/X

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the match officials for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai, where India and New Zealand are all set to fight for the coveted trophy on Sunday, 9th March.

The on-field umpires for the marquee clash are Paul Reiffel and Richard Illingworth, while West Indian Joel Wilson will be the third umpire.

Kumar Dharmasena will do fourth umpire's duty.

Experienced Sri Lankan Ranjan Madugalle will be match referee.