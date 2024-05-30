News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will Kohli Miss Warm-Up Game?

Will Kohli Miss Warm-Up Game?

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 30, 2024 12:18 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli remains absent from the T20 World Cup training camp in New York. Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC/X.com

A cloud of uncertainty hangs over the Indian cricket team as fans eagerly await the arrival of star batter Virat Kohli.

Kohli remains absent from the T20 World Cup training camp in New York, raising questions about his participation in Saturday's warm-up game against Bangladesh.

The Indian team began their training sessions on Wednesday.

PTI reported that Kohli is expected to join the team by Friday, citing a personal break requested after the IPL season. However, this timeframe might exclude him from the crucial warm-up match against Bangladesh scheduled for Saturday, June 1.

 

Kohli's last appearance on a cricket field was on May 22 during the IPL Eliminator when his team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, bowed out of the tournament.

Despite his delayed arrival, Kohli's IPL performance remains a bright spot. He secured the coveted Orange Cap for the second time in his career, amassing 741 runs in 15 matches with a career-best strike rate of 154.70.

Meanwhile, the Indian contingent arrived in New York in phases. The first group, led by Rohit Sharma, departed Mumbai on May 25. Players from the Rajasthan Royals -- Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal and Yashasvi Jaiswal -- joined later due to their participation in the IPL Qualifier 2.

REDIFF CRICKET
'Good To Be Back'
SEE: Team India Get Used To New York
Hardik Joins Team India In New York
Monsoon sets in over Kerala and northeast
When You Look Like Narendra Modi...
'BJP Takes Electorate For Granted...'
Sebi Tightens Grip Against Fraudulent...
India Fired Up Ahead Of T20 World Cup

T20 WC: Terror threat to India-Pakistan match in NYC

