Will Kohli Miss Warm-Up Game?

IMAGE: Virat Kohli remains absent from the T20 World Cup training camp in New York. Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC/X.com

A cloud of uncertainty hangs over the Indian cricket team as fans eagerly await the arrival of star batter Virat Kohli.

Kohli remains absent from the T20 World Cup training camp in New York, raising questions about his participation in Saturday's warm-up game against Bangladesh.

The Indian team began their training sessions on Wednesday.

PTI reported that Kohli is expected to join the team by Friday, citing a personal break requested after the IPL season. However, this timeframe might exclude him from the crucial warm-up match against Bangladesh scheduled for Saturday, June 1.

Kohli's last appearance on a cricket field was on May 22 during the IPL Eliminator when his team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, bowed out of the tournament.

Despite his delayed arrival, Kohli's IPL performance remains a bright spot. He secured the coveted Orange Cap for the second time in his career, amassing 741 runs in 15 matches with a career-best strike rate of 154.70.

Meanwhile, the Indian contingent arrived in New York in phases. The first group, led by Rohit Sharma, departed Mumbai on May 25. Players from the Rajasthan Royals -- Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal and Yashasvi Jaiswal -- joined later due to their participation in the IPL Qualifier 2.