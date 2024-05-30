Rohit Sharma is all smiles to link back with his team-mates, as Team India commenced practice ahead of the T20 World Cup.
Rohit was all focus at a training season and posted pictures on his social media handles.
'Good to be back,' he captioned the pictures.
Rohit's form will be crucial to India's fortunes in the tournament as he will be expected to give explosive starts.
He is the fourth highest run-scorer in T20 WC history, scoring 963 runs at an average of 34.39 and a strike rate of 127.88, with nine fifties. His best score is 79*.
Rohit-led India play Bangladesh in their only warm-up game on June 1 at the Nassau county international cricket stadium in New York.
India begin their campaign against Ireland in New York on June 5 before facing Pakistan on June 9.
They will later play tournament co-hosts USA (June 12) and Canada (June 15) to wrap up their Group A matches.
The ICC T20 World Cup will be played in the West Indies and the USA from June 1 to 29.