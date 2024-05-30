News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Good To Be Back'

'Good To Be Back'

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 30, 2024 10:41 IST
IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and his team-mates train on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Photographs: Rohit Sharma/X
 

Rohit Sharma is all smiles to link back with his team-mates, as Team India commenced practice ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Rohit was all focus at a training season and posted pictures on his social media handles.

'Good to be back,' he captioned the pictures.

Rohit Sharma flashes a toothy grin

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma flashes a toothy grin.

Rohit's form will be crucial to India's fortunes in the tournament as he will be expected to give explosive starts.

He is the fourth highest run-scorer in T20 WC history, scoring 963 runs at an average of 34.39 and a strike rate of 127.88, with nine fifties. His best score is 79*.

Rohit-led India play Bangladesh in their only warm-up game on June 1 at the Nassau county international cricket stadium in New York.

Rohit Sharma in discussion 

India begin their campaign against Ireland in New York on June 5 before facing Pakistan on June 9.

They will later play tournament co-hosts USA (June 12) and Canada (June 15) to wrap up their Group A matches.

The ICC T20 World Cup will be played in the West Indies and the USA from June 1 to 29.

