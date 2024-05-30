News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India Fired Up Ahead Of T20 World Cup

India Fired Up Ahead Of T20 World Cup

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 30, 2024 07:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and his Men in Blue chase another T20 World Cup title. Photographs: ICC/X
 

The Indian cricket team is all set to fight it out to lay their hands on the ICC T20 World Cup title, once battle commences on June 1.

India won the inaugural tournament in 2007 and will be looking to bring home another trophy.

IMAGE: Vice-Captain Hardik Pandya will have a thing or two to prove at the WC.

On Wednesday, the International Cricket Council released pictures of some players of the Indian cricket team, displaying their official jerseys ahead of the event.

'The Indian team is fired up for the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2024,' ICC captioned the pictures.

 

IMAGE: A chuffed Rishabh Pant returna to the Indian squad after 16 months.

India head into the World Cup as the World No 1 team, according to ICC rankings issued on Wednesday.

India launch their campaign against Ireland on June 5. They then take on Pakistan on June 9.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah will lead the bowling attack.

Rohit and Co then face co-hosts United States on June 12 before their final group match against Canada on June 15.

 

 

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav all set to bamboozle opposing teams.
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL 2024: Most Valuable Performances
IPL 2024: Most Valuable Performances
Top 10 Flops of IPL 2024
Top 10 Flops of IPL 2024
Team India takes New York by storm
Team India takes New York by storm
7th Phase: How Many Women Candidates?
7th Phase: How Many Women Candidates?
Kareena Kapoor Steals the Show
Kareena Kapoor Steals the Show
'Modi Is Totally Ignorant About Gandhi'
'Modi Is Totally Ignorant About Gandhi'
Congress urges EC to stop Modi meditation telecast
Congress urges EC to stop Modi meditation telecast

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Final chance for Kohli, Rohit to give India WC Trophy

Final chance for Kohli, Rohit to give India WC Trophy

SEE: Team India Get Used To New York

SEE: Team India Get Used To New York

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances