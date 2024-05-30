India Fired Up Ahead Of T20 World Cup

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and his Men in Blue chase another T20 World Cup title. Photographs: ICC/X

The Indian cricket team is all set to fight it out to lay their hands on the ICC T20 World Cup title, once battle commences on June 1.

India won the inaugural tournament in 2007 and will be looking to bring home another trophy.

IMAGE: Vice-Captain Hardik Pandya will have a thing or two to prove at the WC.

On Wednesday, the International Cricket Council released pictures of some players of the Indian cricket team, displaying their official jerseys ahead of the event.

'The Indian team is fired up for the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2024,' ICC captioned the pictures.

IMAGE: A chuffed Rishabh Pant returna to the Indian squad after 16 months.

India head into the World Cup as the World No 1 team, according to ICC rankings issued on Wednesday.

India launch their campaign against Ireland on June 5. They then take on Pakistan on June 9.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah will lead the bowling attack.

Rohit and Co then face co-hosts United States on June 12 before their final group match against Canada on June 15.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav all set to bamboozle opposing teams.