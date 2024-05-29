News
Hardik Pandya Joins Team India In New York

Hardik Pandya Joins Team India In New York

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 29, 2024 09:40 IST
IMAGE: Hardik Pandya during the Indian team's training session in New York, May 28, 2024. Photographs: Hardik Pandya/X
 

Vice-Captain Hardik Pandya joined the Indian team in New York on Tuesday ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Pandya delayed his departure to the US as he spent some time overseas after Mumbai Indians' ouster from the group stages of IPL 2024. Rumours of a split between Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic have been circulating on social media.

The all-rounder took part in India's practice session in New York on Tuesday. He will be hoping to bounce back after a disappointing showing with both bat and ball in IPL 2024.

'On national duty,' said an upbeat Pandya on Instagram.

India will play a warm-up match against Bangladesh on Saturday before their World Cup opening match against Ireland on June 5.

