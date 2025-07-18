Gambhir doffs his hat to 'extraordinary' Jaddu Bhai

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja's 61 off 181 balls in the second innings of the third Test against England at Lord's contained 4 boundaries and a six Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was panned for his tactics during the chase in the 3rd Test at Lords.

But in a match that will be remembered for its bruising pace and raw emotion, Jadeja stood tall unflinching, unwavering, and ultimately, unbeaten.

Chasing a modest target of 193, the visitors were left dazed by a hostile English attack led by Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, who scythed through the Indian line-up in spells that oozed venom.

By the time India staggered to 58/4 on Day 4, the chase had already veered into the realm of the improbable.

Day 5 dawned with a glimmer of hope. But in the opening hour, the English quicks turned executioners as 112 for 8 read the scoreboard, and the Test looked all but gone. But Ravindra Jadeja had other plans.

The 36-year-old all-rounder once again rose to the occasion, batting with remarkable patience, steel and a fierce will to fight. Partnering first with Jasprit Bumrah and then Mohammed Siraj, Jadeja weathered thunderbolts and mind games. His 61 not out off 181 balls, spread over nearly five hours, brought India within 22 agonising runs of victory.

It wasn’t to be. Bumrah mistimed one to Sam Cook. Siraj was castled by Shoaib Bashir. And Jadeja was left stranded. Siraj, who had shared a 27-run stand with him, dropped to his knees, overcome by the near-miss.

Back in the dressing room, Gautam Gambhir’s message to Jadeja summed it up: 'That was an incredible fight. Absolutely brilliant.'

The BCCI shared a video of the moment, days after the heartbreak.

Jadeja’s fifth consecutive fifty-plus score in England has sparked admiration from the team and coaching staff.

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said, 'His defence looks rock solid. He looks like a proper batter. His calmness under pressure has added a new dimension to his game.'

Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak added: 'He always produces something the team needs. That’s his special quality.”'

Siraj, who watched Jadeja’s battle from the other end, perhaps said it best: 'Jaddu bhai is extraordinary in fielding, bowling, and now batting too. We’re lucky to have him.'

From a punchy 72 in the first innings to a gutsy 61 not out in the second, Ravindra Jadeja's blade might not have delivered victory at Lord’s, but it carved a story of rare courage and class.