Home  » Cricket » India players hit gym ahead of Manchester Test

India players hit gym ahead of Manchester Test

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
July 18, 2025 13:05 IST

Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Deep, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Morne Morkel in the gym session.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Deep, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Morne Morkel in the gym session on Thursday Photographs: Kind courtesy Rishabh Pant/Instagram

The Indian cricket team is gearing up for another tight contest against England as they look to square the series in Manchester.

And ahead of the 4th Test, some members of the Indian team went all out at a gym training session.

 

Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Deep, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Morne Morkel sweated it out indoors. 

Indian players pose after their gym session

IMAGE: Indian players pose after their gym session.

India's vice captain dropped pictures from the gym session.

'Weights, laughs, sweats and reps. #RP17,' Pant captioned pictures on his Instagram handle. 

The wicketkeeper-batter has not fully recovered from the blow he took to his left index finger during the Lord's Test and stayed away from batting or keeping drills, instead opting for light training on Thursday.

There was no taping on his finger, but it's understood that the pain from impact still lingers.

Dhruv Jurel clicks a selfie 

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel clicks a selfie. 

India's Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate sounded hopeful.

'He (Pant) will bat in Manchester before the Test,' ten Doeschate said at a press conference on Thursday.

The assistant coach also hinted on Dhruv Jurel.

"Jurel's in the equation, but I mean obviously if Rishabh's fit, he plays the next Test and does both," he noted.

REDIFF CRICKET
