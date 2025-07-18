India can't win in Manchester without...

'India should look to add an extra bowler'

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane has a piece of advice for head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill- play an extra bowler in the fourth Test at Old Trafford. Photograph: BCCI/X

As India gear up for the fourth Test at Old Trafford, former captain Ajinkya Rahane has raised a tactical alarm: the team’s all-rounder-heavy approach might be hurting their chances.

His solution? A fourth specialist bowler — even if it comes at the cost of batting depth.

Now in England, and having witnessed India’s narrow defeat at Lord’s, the veteran batter has a piece of advice for head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill- play an extra bowler in the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

Rahane, who remains hopeful of a return to the Test side himself, emphasised the need to pick 20 wickets to win matches — even if it means sacrificing batting depth.

India have leaned heavily on all-rounders since their opening Test loss at Headingley. The strategy has bolstered the batting line-up, with Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Nitish Kumar Reddy all contributing useful runs — and wickets. But it didn’t prevent a 22-run defeat at Lord’s, where India fell short chasing 193 despite batting till No.9.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Rahane said, ‘Day 4 and 5 usually get tougher for batting. Yes, England bowled well at Lord’s, but India missed a chance to post a bigger first-innings total. I feel India should look to add an extra bowler — because you win Test matches by taking 20 wickets.’

Rahane didn’t specify whether he’d prefer a fast bowler or a spinner, but with Bumrah, Akash Deep, and Siraj already in the XI, it’s likely he’s hinting at a fourth specialist option — someone like Kuldeep Yadav.

But here’s the catch: who makes way?

Sundar impressed with four wickets in the second innings at Lord’s, and Nitish Reddy chipped in with three across the match. Both have contributed with the bat as well, making them difficult to drop.

India could consider adding a third seamer depending on Manchester’s conditions, but it would mean sacrificing one of the all-rounders — a move Gambhir may be reluctant to make, given his T20-influenced preference for batting depth and versatile options.

The bigger question now for India ahead of the fourth Test: do they continue backing the all-rounders or bring in a specialist to finish the job?