Why Pant knocked on coach's door at 3:30

May 31, 2021 08:32 IST

Photograph: BCCI

Tarak Sinha, Rishabh Pant's childhood coach, traveled down memory lane to the day when his ward turned up at his doorstep at 3:30 am to apologise.

The Roorkee, Uttarakhand-born Pant spent most of his formative years at Delhi's Sonnet club, where Sinha was the head coach and played a crucial role in Rishabh's rise as a cricketer.

The thought of having let his coach down upset Rishabh so much so that he could not sleep and he decided to take the one-hour journey late at night to apologise to Sinha.

'Once I got upset with him during one of the net sessions. He couldn't sleep and knocked on my door around 3:30 am!' Sinha told News 18's Cricket Next show.

'I was like at this time? Why? He said he wanted to apologise because he could never see me being upset. That was touching as well as disturbing since he had to make that journey post-midnight. In fact, my family was so upset with me that I was harsh on the kid,' Sinha recalled.

His coach will be keen to see what Rishabh does in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, which begins on June 18, and again during the five Test series against England kin August.

It was during India's last series in England in 2018 that Pant revealed why he is one of the world's most exciting cricketers when he scored his first Test century in dazzling style.