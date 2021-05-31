How Kohli deals with trolls

May 31, 2021 06:53 IST

Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Virat Kohli is only the fourth athlete after footballers Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar to score 100 million followers on Instagram.

The Indian cricket skipper has never let off the field distractions affect his game. Serving a spell in quarantine in Mumbai before he takes off with the lads for England on June 2, Virat revealed how he deals with trolls

Eschewing words, Virat shared an image showing him pointing to his bat, indicating to trolls that he always lets his bat do the talking.

Asked about his quarantine routine, Virat disclosed: 'Train once a day. Spend time with family. Pretty normal'.

Asked what daughter Vamika's name meant, Virat said, 'Vamika is another name of Goddess Durga' and reiterated that Anushka Sharma and he have decided 'not to expose our child to social media'.

And what about his diet? 'Lots of vegetables, some eggs, 2 cups of coffee, dal, quinoa, lots of spinach, love dosa too'. All in 'controlled quantities'.