News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Kohli deals with trolls

How Kohli deals with trolls

By Rediff Cricket
May 31, 2021 06:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images
 

Virat Kohli is only the fourth athlete after footballers Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar to score 100 million followers on Instagram.

The Indian cricket skipper has never let off the field distractions affect his game. Serving a spell in quarantine in Mumbai before he takes off with the lads for England on June 2, Virat revealed how he deals with trolls

Eschewing words, Virat shared an image showing him pointing to his bat, indicating to trolls that he always lets his bat do the talking.

Virat Kohli

Asked about his quarantine routine, Virat disclosed: 'Train once a day. Spend time with family. Pretty normal'.

Asked what daughter Vamika's name meant, Virat said, 'Vamika is another name of Goddess Durga' and reiterated that Anushka Sharma and he have decided 'not to expose our child to social media'.

And what about his diet? 'Lots of vegetables, some eggs, 2 cups of coffee, dal, quinoa, lots of spinach, love dosa too'. All in 'controlled quantities'.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'Loving this already': Harmanpreet
'Loving this already': Harmanpreet
Mithali reacts on working again with Ramesh Powar
Mithali reacts on working again with Ramesh Powar
Why Team India doesn't depend on just one player
Why Team India doesn't depend on just one player
Maharashtra extends Covid curbs till June 15
Maharashtra extends Covid curbs till June 15
Osaka fined $15,000 after win, warned of expulsion
Osaka fined $15,000 after win, warned of expulsion
French Open PIX: Osaka wins opener; Kerber loses
French Open PIX: Osaka wins opener; Kerber loses
Biggest upsets on Day 1 at the French Open
Biggest upsets on Day 1 at the French Open

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

Jadeja reveals the most difficult phase of his career

Jadeja reveals the most difficult phase of his career

'WTC final will be like World Cup final for me'

'WTC final will be like World Cup final for me'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use