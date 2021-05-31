News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » RCB's Jamieson on how BCCI ensured safe exit from India

RCB's Jamieson on how BCCI ensured safe exit from India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 31, 2021 11:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kyle Jamieson

IMAGE: Kyle Jamieson in action for Royal Challengers Bangalore during IPL 2021. Photograph: BCCI

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson says leaving the IPL amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic in India was an "interesting" experience but he remained confident that the BCCI would ensure a safe passage to England for his first UK tour.

 

Jamieson, along with New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, chose to fly to Maldives from Delhi before they were to take a flight to the UK as they felt unsafe in India's national capital, then the hotspot of COVID-19 in the country.

"It was an interesting one. It is not something that you could plan for. We were sort of informed right through. We had some pretty good people around us, the BCCI and IPL teams," said Jamieson in a media interaction on Sunday.

The lanky pacer plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. The tournament was suspended after multiple cases of COVID-19 were found in its bio-bubble.

"We just had to do the right thing by ourselves. Obviously the situation in India was pretty dire and we were mindful of that what is going outside our bubble. Once it (the virus) got inside it was the right decision to postpone it.

"We just had to keep trusting in those people and control (what) we can control and we had some pretty good people around us to help us get to England."

Jamieson is excited about his maiden UK tour which begins with the first Test against England at Lord's before culminating with the ICC World Test Championship final against India, which is scheduled to be held in Southampton, from June 18-22.

Asked if it is hard not to have one eye on the WTC final before the two Tests against England, Jamieson said: "Not really at all. If you look too far ahead you can get caught in the bounce a little but.

"It is my first trip to England. I am playing cricket for first time at Lord's. If I get distracted by something in two three weeks time then I would end up not being in great shape.

"I am just trying to be as mindful as I can around this Test and enjoy. Who knows if it ever happens again for me. So just focusing on this Test and Edgbaston and then the final (against India). It is not going to go away or come any closer so I will take care of this one first."

The IPL will resume in September in the UAE. Asked if he would be available for that, Jamieson added: "To be fair I have no idea really. That news came out couple of days ago, we have not had any conversation about it. Our mind is on the Test against England and the final against India. Don't want to look too far ahead."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Why Pant knocked on coach's door at 3:30
Why Pant knocked on coach's door at 3:30
Natasa, Hardik, Agastya enjoy the beach
Natasa, Hardik, Agastya enjoy the beach
'WTC final will be like World Cup final for me'
'WTC final will be like World Cup final for me'
Australian IPL players released from hotel quarantine
Australian IPL players released from hotel quarantine
Mamata writes to PM, says won't release chief secy
Mamata writes to PM, says won't release chief secy
Kerala passes resolution in support of Lakshadweep
Kerala passes resolution in support of Lakshadweep
Hockley appointed chief executive of Cricket Australia
Hockley appointed chief executive of Cricket Australia

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

How Kohli deals with trolls

How Kohli deals with trolls

Pujara practises, Bumrah relaxes

Pujara practises, Bumrah relaxes

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use