Natasa, Hardik, Agastya enjoy the beach

May 31, 2021 09:55 IST

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Natasa Stankovic/Instagram

Natasa Stankovic turned into an Internet sensation after she wed cricketer Hardik Pandya.

The Serbian model-dancer-actress's post-pregnancy looks gives us goals in both fashion and fitness.

On Sunday, May 30, on the day their son Agastya turned 10 months old, Natasa posted a pic of the couple and the moppet taking a stroll on the beach.

Natasa wore a strappy wine top with a backless design and denim hot pants. She carried Agastya on one arm and held Hardik's hand with the other.

With the strict lockdown in Mumbai in force, the pic seems to be one from their stay in Chennai in April when Hardik's IPL team, the Mumbai Indians, played their first five games in IPL 2021.