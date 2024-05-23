News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » RCB's playoff curse deepens after eliminator loss

RCB's playoff curse deepens after eliminator loss

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 23, 2024 11:29 IST
RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) etched a new low in their IPL history, suffering their 10th playoff defeat in just 16 appearances.

This unwanted record was cemented after their loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator match on Thursday.

 

Their inconsistency in the high-pressure playoffs continues to haunt them, despite a decent regular season performance. This surpasses Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) record of nine playoff losses, solidifying RCB's position as the team with the most defeats in IPL playoffs.

The Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) hold the third, fourth, and fifth places, respectively, in terms of playoff losses.

On Wednesday, while glimpses of promise came from batters like Virat Kohli (33) and Rajat Patidar (34), they failed to convert their starts into substantial scores. This left RCB with a modest total of 172/8, which wasn't enough against a determined RR bowling attack.

With this victory, RR advances to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2 on May 24 in Chennai.

The winner of that match will compete against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final on May 26.

REDIFF CRICKET
