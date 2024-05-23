News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli's Wait For IPL Trophy Goes On....

Kohli's Wait For IPL Trophy Goes On....

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 23, 2024 08:12 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hugs Dinesh Karthik who played his last IPL match.Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli's quest for an elusive IPL title remains unfulfilled after Royal Challengers Bengaluru were knocked out of the tournament in the Eliminator stage in Ahmedabad.

 

Virat Kohli

Despite a remarkable six match winning run leading into the play-offs, RCB faltered under pressure, losing to Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

Virat Kohli

While Kohli contributed 33 runs, RCB's overall batting performance fell short, leaving the bowlers with an uphill battle.

This loss echoes RCB's struggles in recent years, having been eliminated in the Eliminator stage in 2020 and 2021.

In 2022, the Royals dashed their hopes in Qualifier 2.

Virat Kohli

Despite boasting some of the finest T20 batsmen of the past decade, including A B de Villiers, Chris Gayle and Shane Watson, RCB's trophy cabinet remains empty.

Kohli, the heart and soul of the franchise, will have to wait at least another year to chase his maiden IPL title.

Virat Kohli

REDIFF CRICKET
