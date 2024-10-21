News
Home  » Cricket » Will Dhoni return for another IPL? CSK CEO reveals

Source: ANI
October 21, 2024 16:46 IST
'We have still no confirmation from him, though we will like him to continue playing for us. Hope he will confirm before 31st'

MS Dhoni in IPL for CSK

IMAGE:  MS Dhoni remained tight-lipped about his participation in IPL 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni has not yet confirmed his availability for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, revealed the franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan.

After CSK suffered a shock exit in the group stage from IPL 2024, Dhoni remained tight-lipped about his participation in the next edition of the cash-rich league.

With the mega auction for the IPL 2025 approaching, CSK CEO Viswanathan is hopeful that one of their most decorated players will confirm his participation before October 31 and return for another dance.

 

"We have still no confirmation from him, though we will like him to continue playing for us. Hope he will confirm before 31st (October)," Viswanathan told ESPNcricinfo.

October 31 is the date that has been set for all ten franchises to submit their list of retained players to the IPL ahead of the mega auction.

For the upcoming edition, CSK has the option to retain Dhoni as an uncapped player after a change in rules. IPL brought back the rule that was scrapped in 2021, according to which players could be considered uncapped even if they had retired from international cricket for five years.

If Dhoni confirms his availability, then it is highly likely that the 43-year-old will be retained by CSK as an uncapped player. CSK will need to shell out just Rs 4 crore from their purse of Rs 120 crore. All IPL franchises are allowed to retain up to six players before the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Dhoni's last appearance in India colours was in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, when the Men in Blue suffered a heartbreak.

After his retirement in 2020, Dhoni didn't feature in any other tournament apart from the IPL. In the 2024 season, Dhoni garnered 161 runs at a strike rate of 220 as he played the role of a finisher for the five-time champions. 

