News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will David Warner regain full fitness in time for IPL?

Will David Warner regain full fitness in time for IPL?

Source: PTI
February 24, 2024 10:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: David Warner led the Delhi Capitals in Rishabh Pant’s absence last season. Photograph: BCCI

Dashing Australia opener David Warner is likely to be fit for the start of next month's IPL after missing the final T20I against New Zealand in Auckland due to adductor soreness.

The 37-year-old, who retired from Tests and ODIs last month, will take seven to 10 days to regain his full fitness.

"Warner will require a brief recovery period which is not expected to affect his availability for the upcoming Indian Premier League leading into to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

 

Warner had also sat out the second T20I as part of Australia's rotation strategy. He will quit the shortest format after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in June this year.

Warner had captained Delhi Capitals last year following Rishabh Pant's horrific accident and emerged as the highest run-scorer for the team with 516 runs, including six fifties.

He was booed off the ground by the Kiwi supporters after scoring 32 in 20 balls in the opening T20 game against New Zealand in Wellington.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: SRK, Shahid, Sidharth light up WPL 2024
SEE: SRK, Shahid, Sidharth light up WPL 2024
How mum's belief shaped Akash Deep's career
How mum's belief shaped Akash Deep's career
Tendulkars' Shikara Ride
Tendulkars' Shikara Ride
Sachin's 'Pehla Snowfall In Pahalgam!'
Sachin's 'Pehla Snowfall In Pahalgam!'
What's Behind Root's Pinky Celebration?
What's Behind Root's Pinky Celebration?
New Israeli settlements in West Bank illegal: Blinken
New Israeli settlements in West Bank illegal: Blinken
Ex-Maha CM, LS speaker Manohar Joshi passes away
Ex-Maha CM, LS speaker Manohar Joshi passes away

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Rishabh Pant's IPL comeback strategy unveiled

Rishabh Pant's IPL comeback strategy unveiled

David Warner bids adieu, what's next?

David Warner bids adieu, what's next?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances