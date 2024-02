All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Dr Anjali Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar and Sachin Tendulkar enjoy a shikara ride on the Dal Lake in Srinagar.

After playing gully cricket in Uri and visiting the Aman Setu bridge -- the last point on the Line of Control -- the Tendulkars -- Anjali, Sara and Sachin -- enjoyed a shikara ride on the Dal Lake.

Umar Ganie captures glimpses of the Tendulkars' shikara ride: