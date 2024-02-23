News
SEE: SRK, Shahid, Sidharth light up WPL 2024

SEE: SRK, Shahid, Sidharth light up WPL 2024

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 23, 2024 20:26 IST
SRK

Photographs: Kind Courtesy BCCI

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan lit up the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during the electrifying opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 in Bengaluru on Friday night.

 

SRK

The charismatic star not only delivered an empowering speech on 'Naari Shakti' but also showcased his signature dance moves, treating the audience to an unforgettable performance.

 

Videos: Kind Courtesy WPL/X

Khan's dynamic entry and spirited dance routines, featuring hits like 'Jhomme Jo Pathaan' and 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya,' set the stage ablaze.

WPL 2024

The opening ceremony kicked off with Kartik Aaryan's electrifying performance, setting the stage on fire.

WPL 2024

Sidharth Malhotra continued the momentum, greeting players in the dugout before delivering a mesmerising show.

Tiger Shroff roared onto the stage, captivating the crowd with his dynamic performance.

Star Varun Dhawan, supporting the UP Warriorz, added to the excitement with his dance beats, setting the tone for the final two performances of the night.

The atmosphere reached a fever pitch with Shahid Kapoor's dramatic entry on a bike, channeling his iconic 'Kabir Singh' persona and raising the heat in Bengaluru.

 WPL

REDIFF CRICKET
