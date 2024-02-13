David Warner bids adieu, what's next?

I'm well and truly done: David Warner after his final international match at home

Photograph: Kind Courtesy cricket.com.au/X

Australia's veteran opener David Warner, who played his final international match at home on Tuesday, said it's time to give opportunities to younger players.

The 50-over World Cup title clash last year was the 37-year-old's final ODI appearance while his Test career ended with a half-century in the Sydney Test against Pakistan in January.

"I'm well and truly done, it's time for the youngsters to come through and show their talent," Warner said after Australia's 37-run loss to West Indies in the third T20I.

Warner smashed 81 off 49 deliveries, including 54 runs in boundaries, in his last innings on home soil.

While announcing his retirement from the traditional format, the southpaw had earlier this year said he would be available for T20Is and T20 leagues across the world.

Warner, who has amassed 3067 runs in 102 T20Is, is part of the T20 squad that will play be touring New Zealand side later this month.

He will then travel to India for the IPL before heading to the US and West Indies for the T20 World Cup, which is going to be the last time he plays in the shortest format for Australia.

"It was good to have a break and play the franchise stuff. I've got a lot of time off after the New Zealand series, go to the IPL before we embark on a World Cup in the Caribbean," he said.

"I've said I want to play the World Cup and finish there," he said after the first T20I against West Indies last week."

Warner was instrumental in Australia's T20 World Cup triumph in 2020, winning the Player of the Tournament.