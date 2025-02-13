HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Will cricket FINALLY return to Pakistan?

Will cricket FINALLY return to Pakistan?

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 13, 2025 17:00 IST

x

Pakistan Champions Trophy

IMAGE: Labourers work during a media tour, organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), to showcase the progress of the renovation work ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. Photograph: Nida Mehboob/Reuters

Pakistan will host a first major multi-country cricket tournament in nearly three decades next week and its cricket chief is hopeful that a successful Champions Trophy will bring a flood of other such events.

Top teams shunned Pakistan after the 2009 attack on a bus carrying Sri Lankan cricketers in Lahore, forcing them to relocate home matches, mostly to the United Arab Emirates.

It took the Pakistan Cricket Board years to convince foreign counterparts that it was safe to visit. Touring sides began returning after the board successfully staged its own T20 league, with several foreign players, on home soil in 2017.

 

Pakistan Champions Trophy

"The ICC (International Cricket Council) Champions Trophy 2025 is a culmination of those efforts," PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi told Reuters.

"Our successful hosting of this event will further enhance Pakistan's credentials, positioning us as a strong contender for more ICC events in the next events cycle."

Pakistan staged the 1996 World Cup after winning the previous edition of cricket's marquee event but the country's fortunes crumbled with the rise of militancy following war in neighbouring Afghanistan.

"Security has long ceased to be a concern for visiting teams as we have consistently demonstrated our ability to provide a safe, secure and well-managed environment for international cricket," said Naqvi, who also doubles as the country's internal security chief.

"Once we successfully staged home international series and consistently delivered PSL (Pakistan Super League) editions at world-class standards, the ICC accepted and recognised Pakistan's readiness to host a global event," he said.

"Since 2019, all major Test-playing nations - except India - have toured Pakistan, some multiple times."

Pakistan Champions Trophy

Naqvi said multiple visits by England and New Zealand and the growing number of international players in the PSL were an endorsement. "As a result, they are already familiar with Pakistan’s world-class playing conditions, operational efficiency and robust security measures."

But he acknowledged that staging a multi-team event was tougher than hosting a single team.

"The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has been a monumental task, requiring extensive preparations in a limited timeframe. Our stadiums last underwent significant renovations for the 1996 World Cup, and since then, the global cricketing landscape has evolved tremendously."

The PCB has upgraded two main grounds in Karachi and Lahore for the event in an 11th-hour facelift. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Tempers flare in Karachi! Afridi, Shakeel, Ghulam fined
Tempers flare in Karachi! Afridi, Shakeel, Ghulam fined
Pakistan pull off record chase to stun South Africa
Pakistan pull off record chase to stun South Africa
Meet RCB's New Captain, Rajat Patidar
Meet RCB's New Captain, Rajat Patidar
'You Disrespect India So Much'
'You Disrespect India So Much'
Shreyas was never supposed to be benched: Gambhir
Shreyas was never supposed to be benched: Gambhir

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Most Corrupt Countries

webstory image 2

Rose Walnut Milk Falooda: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

10 Best Love Stories

VIDEOS

Chhaava actor Vicky Kaushal feels 'fortunate' to visit Maha Kumbh1:34

Chhaava actor Vicky Kaushal feels 'fortunate' to visit...

Video: Last journey of Ayodhya chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das3:05

Video: Last journey of Ayodhya chief priest Acharya...

Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi offer prayers at Tirumala Temple0:50

Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi offer prayers at Tirumala Temple

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD