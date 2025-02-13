HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pakistan pull off record chase to stun South Africa

February 13, 2025

IMAGE: Centuries from Salman Agha and Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan chase a record target of 353 against South Africa in a Tri-Nation Series fixture in Karachi on Wednesday. Photograph: Pakistan Cricket Board/X

Salman Agha and Mohammad Rizwan both struck centuries as Pakistan completed their highest successful run chase in One Day Internationals with a six-wicket win over South Africa in a Tri-Nation Series fixture in Karachi on Wednesday.

South Africa, without several first team regulars, batted first on a flat wicket and with a lightning quick outfield, and amassed 352/5 in their 50 overs on the back of half-centuries from captain Temba Bavuma (82), Matthew Breetzke (83) and Heinrich Klaasen (87).

 

Pakistan were 91/3 in reply, but a magnificent 260-run fourth wicket stand between Agha (134), who scored his maiden ODI ton, and Mohammad Rizwan (122 not out)

took Pakistan to victory with six balls to spare.

It beats their previous highest successful run chase of 349 against Australia in Lahore in 2022 and will provide a boost in confidence as they prepare to host the Champions Trophy starting in a week.

Pakistan play New Zealand in the Tri-Nations final in Karachi on Friday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
