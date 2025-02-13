'You Disrespect India So Much'

'You get paid to score runs. You get paid to win games of cricket. You don't get paid to play golf.'

IMAGE: Kevin Pietersen is furious over England 'disrespecting' India. Photograph: BCCI

Team India delivered a dominant performance in the third and final ODI against England, securing a resounding 142 run victory in Ahmedabad to complete a 3-0 series whitewash. England struggled throughout the series, suffering heavy defeats in all three matches.

Their woes were further compounded by a shocking revelation from former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who, while on commentary duty, claimed that the England players had participated in just one practice session during the entire tour.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen reacted furiously to Shastri's statement, slamming the English players for their lack of dedication.

Speaking on Disney+ Hotstar after the Ahmedabad match, KK expressed disbelief, saying, 'Ravi Shastri and I were talking upstairs that these guys would've at least practiced in the last week or so. They've had one practice session, the day before the Nagpur game, they haven't practiced since.

'There's only one batter -- Joe Root -- who had a net. I'm sorry, but you can't come into the subcontinent, keep making the same mistakes, and then decide I'm not going to practice.'

'There's not a single sportsman, man or woman, who goes into a series and decides I'm going to get better without practice. I'm sorry, I'm just so so sorry. I was flabbergasted when I heard that England have not practiced since the first game. Absolutely flabbergasted.'

KP also shared his thoughts on X:

'This Isn't a Golf Tour'

'I get it, enjoy yourself. These are the best times of your life. Play golf, have the best of your time. Really enjoy playing for England. You get paid to score runs. You get paid to win games of cricket. You don't get paid to play golf. This isn't a golf tour, this is a cricket tour,' he asserted.

'You practice, so that you leave on the flight tomorrow, knowing that I've given my absolute everything to win a game of cricket for England. There isn't one person in that England dressing room that can get on the plane tomorrow -- maybe Joe Root is one because he practised -- but there's no one English player that gets on the plane tomorrow and say they gave their best to win for England. And that, for me, is sad.'

'You disrespect Indian conditions and India so much'

KP also addressed comments made by England batter Harry Brook during the T20I series about air quality in Kolkata affecting his vision. Brook's overall performance was underwhelming, and KP expressed his disappointment with what he perceived as disrespect towards India.

'I'm gutted that I've to say that you disrespect Indian conditions and India so much. I'm absolutely gutted from an Englishman's point of view.'