Home  » Cricket » Tempers flare in Karachi! Afridi, Shakeel, Ghulam fined

February 13, 2025 16:04 IST
February 13, 2025 16:04 IST

Pakistan players

IMAGE: Screengrab of Pakistan's Saud Shakeel and Kamran  Ghulam celebrating too close to Temba Bavuma.

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel and Kamran Ghulam have been fined for breaching the code of conduct in separate incidents in their one-day international victory over South Africa, cricket's governing body ICC said on Thursday.

 

Pakistan beat South Africa by six wickets in Wednesday's high-scoring contest in Karachi but not before tempers flared in the first innings when the tourists were batting.

Shaheen was fined 25 per cent of his match fee when he deliberately got in the way of South African batter Matthew Breetzke while he ran a single as the two players squared up and the umpire stepped in to defuse the situation.

In the next over, a mix-up led to Temba Bavuma being run out and Pakistan's Shakeel and Ghulam celebrated too close to the batter, who briefly stopped his walk back to the pavilion until they were out of the way.

Both Shakeel and Ghulam were fined 10 per cent of their match fee for breaching the code over "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal."

Since all three players admitted the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee David Boon, no formal hearings were held.

Source: REUTERS
